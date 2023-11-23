Vijayakanth doing well and responding to the treatment, says hospital

CHENNAI: DMDK president Vijayakanth who was admitted on November 18 to a private hospital after complaining of throat infection and he is doing well and stable, the hospital sources stated on Thursday.

"Vijayakanth is responding well to treatment for fever related symptoms. He is currently stable and performing all bodily functions independently. He will be under observation for a few more days and will be discharged after he resumes his usual activities," a health bulletin issued by MIOT hospital said.