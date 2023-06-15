Vijay says 'No' to banners ahead of 'Meet and Greet' ceremony

CHENNAI: In view of the public concern, the kollywood actor Vijay on Thursday directed his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) functionaries not to put up banners and flexes during his 'Meet and Greet' ceremony with the toppers. Actor Vijay, fondly called as Thalapathy by his fans had scheduled a meeting with the board exam toppers on June 17 in Neelankarai, Chennai.



"As the 'Meet and Greet' function is completely a student welfare event, the actor has directed us not to put up banners and flex boards in the public places to avoid public nuisance and unnecessary advertisement. He asked us to focus on the students and their parents. On June 17, the actor will felicitate the toppers with certificates and stipends. Further, biryani will be served to the students and their parents, " a functionary from VMI said.

The actor who is working to turn a politician anytime in the future, has eyed on the 2026 assembly polls and focussing on strengthening his Iyakkam before that.