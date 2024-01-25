Begin typing your search...

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam functionaries huddle at Panaiyur ahead of LS polls

Vijay is holding meeting with party office-bearers from Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai and Tirunelveli districts since morning. The organisation's general secretary Bussy Anand too is present in the discussion.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Jan 2024 8:49 AM GMT
Actor Vijay.

CHENNAI: With an ambition to turn his social welfare organisation Vijay Makkal Iyakkam into a political party, actor Vijay is in discussion over the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at his Panaiyur office on Thursday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the discussion is regarding whether to field members of the organisation or to support other parties.

Vijay is holding meeting with party office-bearers from Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai and Tirunelveli districts since morning. The organisation's general secretary Bussy Anand too is present in the discussion.

actor VijayThalapathy VijayVijayThalapathy 68The Greatest of All TimeGOATThalapathyVMIVijay Makkal IyakkamLok Sabha pollsLok Sabha electionsLS pollsBussy Anand
Online Desk

