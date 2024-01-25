Vijay Makkal Iyakkam functionaries huddle at Panaiyur ahead of LS polls

CHENNAI: With an ambition to turn his social welfare organisation Vijay Makkal Iyakkam into a political party, actor Vijay is in discussion over the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at his Panaiyur office on Thursday.



According to a Daily Thanthi report, the discussion is regarding whether to field members of the organisation or to support other parties.

Vijay is holding meeting with party office-bearers from Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai and Tirunelveli districts since morning. The organisation's general secretary Bussy Anand too is present in the discussion.