Vijay holds TVK executive council meet

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam's (TVKs) maiden executive council meeting was held on Wednesday in the presence of party general secretary Bussy N Anand.



According to the TVK functionaries, "Due to his other commitments, the meeting was held without our leader and president Thalapathy Vijay. General Secretary Bussy N Anand chaired the meeting. Instead of our party office, the meeting was held in a private service apartment in Panaiyur. In between the meeting, Thalapathy Vijay appeared through video conferencing for five minutes and addressed the gathering. He sought our approval for the important decisions regarding our party's growth."

Following the function of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, his party TVK would likely extend its footprint in the neighbouring states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and in New Delhi.

More than 20 functionaries from Kerala attended the meeting and emphasised the need of continuing his contribution to the cinema.

Vijay thanks Rajini

Meanwhile, TVK president and actor Vijay on Wednesday dialled his pioneer Rajinikanth and thanked him for his wishes on the new political journey.

In a telephonic conversation, Vijay had explained to Rajini about his party's goals, plans and the need for formation.

Earlier in the day, actor Rajinikanth congratulated Vijay for launching a political party at Chennai airport when answering the question raised by the reporters.