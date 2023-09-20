Vigilance sleuths arrest DIPR officials for seeking bribe to approve exhibition

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on Tuesday arrested an upper division accountant, exhibition section and his office assistant at Namakkal Kavignar Malagai on Tuesday while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.15,000 for approval of an exhibition at Sattur. The arrested officer was identified as Anbarasu. The complainant, K Manicavasagam of Madurai had applied for getting approval to conduct an exhibition at Sattur, Virthunagar district.

The office of the Collector, Viruthunagar instead of forwarding the application tapal through post, had given the tapal to the complainant and asked him to go in person to Tamil Nadu Information and Public Relations Department. Anbarasu, Upper Division Accountant, Exhibition Section, Namakkal Kavignar Maligai, Chennai, demanded Rs.15,000 as bribe for giving approval to conduct an exhibition at Sattur.

Not willing to give bribe, the complainant approached the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Chennai Detachment and gave a complaint. In this connection a case was registered and a trap was organised on Tuesday after which Anbarasu and Balaji, office assistant were arrested. Unaccounted cash Rs 90,000 in 3 envelopes was seized from the bag of Anbarasu.