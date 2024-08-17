Video of Vijay fans' heartwarming gesture for Japanese visitors goes viral

CHENNAI: Three Vijay fans from Japan, who came all the way to Chennai to meet their hero, could have returned home in disappointment – if not for their fellow fans from city who did their bit to cheer the visitors from abroad. A video of Vijay fans performing a memorable gesture for the Japanese fans has gone viral on the internet.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the three fans from Japan had come to Chennai to meet Vijay. But when they reached the actor’s Neelankarai residence, they learnt much to their disappointment that Vijay was out on a shoot.

Hearing about the disheartened fans, office-bearers of Vijay fans club and also Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam – the political outfit launched by Vijay – invited the trio from Japan to their office.

Impressed by the dedication of the fans from Japan, their counterparts here honoured the three of them. The event was made all the more lively by one of the fans, who performed a rendition of the song "Na Ready dhan Varava" and even danced.

Vijay – Thalapathy Vijay for his fans - is gearing up for his 68th film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). The shooting for the film is going on and it is slated for a worldwide release on September 5.