Video of passenger manhandled by MTC ticket checking squad goes viral

CHENNAI: A video of a passenger being manhandled by a ticket-checking squad at Chinnamalai near Guindy has gone viral on social media with netizens criticising the highhanded approach of ticket-checking inspectors.

In a tweet, Dinesh T, a passenger, said he boarded an MTC bus at Guindy to reach his office at Adyar on May 29.



Dinesh passed the money to the conductor for issuing a ticket but did not get one. "The passenger next to me told that the conductor would come and issue the ticket. However, ticket-checking inspectors who boarded the bus at Chinnamalai stop asked for the ticket, I could not produce one. Without even listening to me, checking inspectors took my bag and got down," he tweeted.



He said that the checking inspector dragged him by his collar and pushed him down. "Only after other passengers and the public intervened, they stopped the attack. This not only affected me physically but mentally as well. Strict actions should be initiated against the ticket checkers who unleash violent attacks in the name of checking, " he demanded.



An MTC official said that the passenger and the checking inspector had settled it themselves. On the physical assault, the official said that passengers should not be touched. "If anyone did not have a valid ticket, they should collect the fine amount of Rs 500," the official said.