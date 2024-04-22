Begin typing your search...

Verbal duel ends in fisticuffs

Ravi’s son Gokul Raj (28) was riding his two-wheeler with his pregnant wife riding pillion when his bike allegedly brushed against another two-wheeler on Melapatti Ponnammal street.

22 April 2024
CHENNAI: At least nine persons including the son and daughter-in-law of slain gangster Vellai Ravi were grievously injured after a road rage incident escalated into a clash between two groups near Sembium on Saturday.

The other biker, Kumar flagged Gokul Raj’s bike and demanded an apology which led to an argument between them.

