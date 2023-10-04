Vels IST gets diamond rating from QS I-GAUGE

CHENNAI: QS I-GAUGE is a comprehensive and independent rating system for India’s universities and colleges. It is backed by the global expertise, experience, and reputation of UK-based (QS) ‘Quacquarelli Symonds,’ the industry leader in ‘world university rankings’ since 1990.

Based on the globally recognised QS STARS University Rating System developed by QS, QS I·GAUGE has been adapted to capture the reality of the dynamic Indian education sector.

“Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies, Tamil Nadu has secured an overall rating of ‘DIAMOND’ in QS I-GAUGE rating system” With an impressive display of accomplishments in various categories, VISTAS has proven its commitment to providing top-notch education and preparing students for a successful future.

The award certificate was presented during the facilitation ceremony at Hotel Trident, Chennai by Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Governor, Telangana, and Lieutenant Governor, Puducherry received by Dr Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of Vels Group of Institutions.