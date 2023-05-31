Vehicle Interceptor System to catch traffic violations on the move

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police have added two patrol vehicles equipped with Vehicle Interceptor System, fitted with a 360-degree ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) camera and enabled with a 2D radar system to capture other traffic violations.

City Police claimed that this is the first time in South India, such a system has been put into use to track traffic offenses.

The vehicle interceptor system has been procured at a total cost of Rs 22.4 lakh.

The interceptor, which will be in motion, will be capturing other traffic violations such as riding without headgear, triples riding, using cell phones while driving and overspeeding.

After the violations are captured by camera, a challan will be generated after validating them at the control room.

"The main advantage of this system is violations can be captured in static as well as dynamic mode. Thus, traffic violations can be captured for parked as well as for moving vehicle. It's the first time in South India that such system has been put into use to track traffic offences.”

Commissioner of Police, Shankar Jiwal who inaugurated the interceptor vehicles and other traffic equipments worth Rs 92 lakh said that on the traffic front, City police is focusing on technology-intensive enforcement apart from the manpower.

"Usually, we get around Rs 2 crore from the Road safety fund. This time, we have got around Rs 10 crores and the funds will also be used in traffic education, " Shankar Jiwal said.

In the coming weeks, school students from across the city will be made to visit the Chennai Traffic Park, built between Napier Bridge and Anna Square by the City corporation. "It is mainly aimed at giving a better opportunity for the children to know all about rules of roads and safe driving," a release stated.

A total of 239 schools in Chennai city have RSPs (Road Safety Patrol) with strength of approximately 18000

students, police said.

City Police have also added 50 new breathalyzers, tripod cameras (helpful in monitoring traffic during special occasions and VIP movements and monitoring vehicle checks), Barricade blinker light among others.





Special features:

The 2D radar gun can measure overspeeding in case of moving vehicles and also capture photographs of the vehicle.

An Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, linked to the central government's Parivahan portal, will extract the vehicle owner details using the registration number in the photo and receipt will be generated at the spot.

A 360-degree camera, public addressing system and laptop will also be fit to the vehicle that will patrol city streets