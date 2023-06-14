Vehicle Interceptor System helps detect 3948 traffic offence in 2 weeks

CHENNAI: Within two weeks of Chennai Police adding two patrol vehicles equipped with Vehicle Interceptor System (VIS), it has helped in detection of 3,948 traffic violation cases.



The maximum number of traffic offences detected by the VIS are overspeeding-2,394 cases. Other offences detected include not wearing seat belt-1,003 cases, not wearing helmet- 550 cases (0f which 194 are pillion riders) and one cell phone driving case.

VIS vehicles are fitted with a 360-degree ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) camera and enabled with a 2D radar system to capture other traffic violations. City Police claimed that this is the first time in South India, such system has been put into use to track traffic offence. The vehicle interceptor system has been procured at a total cost of Rs 22.4 lakh.

The Interceptor, which will be in motion will be capturing other traffic violations such as riding without headgear, triples riding, using cell phones while driving and overspeeding. After the violations are captured by Camera, a challan will be generated after validating them at the control room, police said.

"The main advantage of this system is violations can be captured in static as well as dynamic mode. Thus, traffic violations can be captured for parked as well as for moving vehicle.

While two vehicles are in operation at Kamarajar Salai and ECR stretch so far, another vehicle is expected to be added which will be deployed in North Chennai soon.