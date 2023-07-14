Vegetable supply to increase from July 20; prices to drop gradually

CHENNAI: Though tomatoes and shallots rates continue to soar and sell above Rs 120 per kg and Rs 200 per kg respectively in the retail shops following the demand and supply gap due to change in weather patterns, the markets are expected to get adequate supply of perishable commodities and prices to reduce from July 20.

In the last few days, due to an increase in vegetable prices, sales have decreased by 50 percent in both wholesale and retail markets in the city. The markets have witnessed demand due to marriage seasons and temple festivals recently. As the month of Aadi begins from Monday, prices are likely to come down because the demand will decrease among the public.

P Sukumaran, secretary of Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants Association said, "The sudden change in weather conditions impacted the supply of vegetables across the country. However, the third crop cultivation has commenced recently. The farmers sowed additional crops of tomatoes, chilies, beans, radish, ladies finger, broad beans, ginger, and small onions."

"The production has increased as there is no rain or extreme heat in the neighbouring states, and the harvesting is likely to begin soon. We expect an adequate supply of vegetables from next week and Aadi month will begin from July 17. So, the prices will reduce gradually," he said.

At present, 40 vehicle trucks of tomatoes, and 420 truck loads of other vegetables arrive from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Dindigul, Theni districts of Tamil Nadu. The wholesale markets sell tomatoes from Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg, shallots have surged to Rs 180 per kg from Rs 150 per kg.

But, other vegetables including ginger reduced from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 180 per kg, green chillies Rs 60 per kg, beans Rs 90 per kg, broad beans Rs 50 per kg, carrots, and brinjal Rs 30 per kg prices have seen a dip on Friday.

Similarly, the retail vendors are hoping for a drop in the rates as their sales have been impacted for the past few days. Customers are not willing to purchase tomatoes for Rs 120 to Rs 130 per kg, and small onions for more than Rs 200 per kg.

"When aadi month starts, people would prefer non-vegetarian food because of temple festivals, and there would be no marriages for a month. Even though there is a shortage in supply, the prices will decrease," said K Pandian, a retail vendor at T nagar.