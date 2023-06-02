Vegetable prices soar in Chennai due to supply shortage

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices skyrocketed in Chennai following a dry spell in Tamil Nadu and neighboring states for the last month, which resulted in low supply due to crop damage.

Traders stated that beans, broad beans, drumstick, and ginger have become costlier which costs around Rs 70 to Rs 120 per kg at the markets. The rates are likely to continue for the next 15 days as there would be an increase in the supply due to southwest monsoon expected to bring showers in the State.

"The prices of vegetables surged by 20 to 25 per cent at Koyambedu wholesale market due to dry weather prevailed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for the past few weeks. It has damaged the crops, and usually during the second crop cultivation, there would be a supply shortage. The situation worsened this year, the rate of ginger abnormally soared to Rs 200 per kg for the first time in the state. However, it has decreased to Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg in the last two days," said P Sukumaran, secretary of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants Association.

The wholesale market received 370 to 380 vehicles of commodities against its usual supply of 430 to 450 loads of vegetables. The rising cost of perishable commodity prices had impacted the sale in the market.

"Earlier, customers used to purchase in bulk quantity whereas now they purchase fewer quantity of vegetable. For instance, retail vendors who buy 50 kg are purchasing only 20 to 25 kg. It has impacted the business of wholesale traders in the market," added Sukumaran.

At present, beans sold for Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg, broad beans Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg, drumstick Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg, peas Rs 200 per kg, onion Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg, tomato Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg, ladies finger Rs 50 per kg, carrot Rs 50 per kg, watery vegetables are sold above Rs 20 per kg. The rates are expected to continue to increase or remain stable for the next 15 days, said traders.

Similarly, vegetable prices surged in retail shops in the city, and witness dull sales from Friday. R Valli, a retail vendor at Purasaiwakkam said that the rates of tomatoes, beans, ginger, and broad beans have increased abnormally. Till yesterday, these products were sold between Rs 25 and Rs 70 per kg, whereas now it has increased to Rs 50 – Rs 200 per kg. People purchase vegetable as it is necessary for their household, but they buy in less quantity.