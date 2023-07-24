Vegetable prices slightly decreased as supply increases in Chennai

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables including tomatoes, ginger and small onions marginally decreased across the city due to surge in supply from the neighbouring states.

The production has increased with adequate production in the third crop cultivation.

However, the relief among the people would not last for a week. Traders at Koyambedu wholesale market stated that the sudden downpour that has hit Karnataka has damaged crops. It might result in an increase in the rates again.

"For over a month, the rates soared due to changes in weather pattern, and the supply of vegetables started to normalise for the past few days. Tomatoes are sold for Rs 90 per kg, and small onions for Rs 150 per kg. In addition, since the neighbouring states experience intense rain that has damaged the crop cultivation and stocked commodities. We indicate the prices are likely to further surge, " said K Prabhakaran, a tomato wholesale trader at Koyambedu wholesale market.

Traders worried that an abnormal surge in vegetable prices in the city, the sale has been impacted by 10 to 15 percent. Usually people purchase a limited volume of vegetables during the Tamil month Aadi, and with an increase in the rates worsened the situation for the traders.

Though the prices of tomatoes decreased in both wholesale and retail shops, they have been sold for Rs 90 per kg and Rs 120 per kg respectively. A few shops including supermarkets have been selling for Rs 140 to Rs 160 per kg.

"The vegetable prices have been reduced by 5 to 10 percent from Friday due to an increase in the supply at Koyambedu wholesale market. Though the sales are not great, we are able to sell the purchased commodities. However, we expect the rates will surge further due to monsoon spells in north India, and Karnataka, " said N Gokul, a wholesale trader at Ekkatuthangal.

Here are the Vegetable wholesale prices per kg:

Tomato - Rs 90

Small onions - Rs 150

Ginger - Rs 160

Green chillies - Rs 60

Beans - Rs 30

Broad beans - Rs 50 - Rs 60

Carrots - Rs 40

Beetroot - Rs 20 - Rs 30

Here are the Vegetable retail prices per kg:

Tomato - Rs 120

Small onions - Rs 160

Ginger - Rs 240

Green chillies - Rs 70

Beans - Rs 80

Broad beans - Rs 70

Carrots - Rs 80

Beetroot - Rs 40