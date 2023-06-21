Vedanthangal sanctuary to sport new look soon: Collector

CHENGALPATTU: District Collector AR Rahul Nadh on Tuesday visited and inspected the widening of the canal to carry water from the Valayaputhur lake to the lake inside the Vedanthangal bird sanctuary and also gave suggestions to the authorities to improve the facilities inside the sanctuary.

He said that since thousands of tourists visit the sanctuary to see the birds, efforts should be made to beautify it. “Also, measures will be taken to provide drinking water facility, toilet facility, seating facility, car parking facility etc. to the public coming to the sanctuary,” he said.

The Collector advised the officials to arrange a proper water facility, a bus stand, bus shelter and also well-placed information boards along the road about the sanctuary and the birds in it so tourists and locals visiting would have a joyful and informative experience.