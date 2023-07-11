Vastra Utsav returns with exquisite weaves, handicrafts

CHENNAI: In 1998, a group of passionate individuals came together to form the Friends of DakshinaChitra, a support group for the open-air museum of south Indian art, culture, and heritage.

Led by visionary individuals like Maureen Murari and Kausalya Devi Apparao, the Friends of DakshinaChitra (FOD) have been instrumental in raising funds and expanding the museum’s offerings. One of their notable initiatives is Vastra Utsav, a fundraising event that showcases the rich diversity of handlooms and handicrafts from across the country.

Originally started as a small-scale event, Vastra Utsav has now grown into a highly anticipated annual affair in Chennai. After a temporary hiatus due to the pandemic, Vastra Utsav is back with a splendid selection of designer and ethnic sarees, handcrafted jewellery, home accessories, and gifting favours.

“The event features renowned exhibitors from all over India, including Juanita, Yuti’s Handlooms and Hiranya from New Delhi, Hands of Artisan (Label Zohra) and Living Spaces A Vision from Uttar Pradesh, Abhihaara Social Enterprise from Hyderabad, Samaroho, Bidishas Collection, Srishti Fashion and Textiles, and Dazzling Danglers from Kolkata, Riti’s, Dezires, Style Aura and Beyond Threads from Bangalore, Indira Lavanya (INA), Aarika Handmade Jewelry, Gifted, The Rewrap Company from Chennai, and Chettinad Handloom Weaving Centre from Kanadukathan,” says Parvathi GB from DakshinaChitra Museum.

Through their dedicated efforts, the Friends of DakshinaChitra not only raise funds, but also create a platform to showcase and promote the rich cultural heritage of south India. Vastra Utsav will be held on July 21 and 22 at the Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar Hall, MRC Nagar.