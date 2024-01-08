Various facilities launched at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital

CHENNAI: Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME 3.0) at Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, in the presence of health minister Ma Subramanian on Monday.

The PICME 3.0 software, is aimed at preventing maternal deaths by monitoring the health status of pregnant women and infants.

The portal would also ensure that the pregnant women also receive adequate medical attention during pregnancy and after they deliver the baby.

A new medical building equipped with state-of-the-art equipment at the Obstetrics block which was completed at a cost of Rs. 4.60 crores was also inaugurated at the hospital.

Health minister said that the equipment have been procured to provide medical care to women who suffer from haemorrhage during child birth and have excessive bleeding.

Udhayanidhi also issued appointment orders to nurses who completed special training in obstetrics and 16 nurses who had enrolled for the training, were given the appointment orders. The training will help to promote safe labour and delivery.

"There are about 750-800 deliveries being performed in a month at the hospital. The PICME 3.0 portal will help to keep a track of the overall health and wellness of the pregnant women and new mothers. Meanwhile, a fitness and training unit will also be set up at the hospital to assist with healthier pregnancies, " said Ma Subramanian.

He added that the announcements made by the state health department in the assembly are being completed.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi mentioned that the Sports Development Department and the Public Health departments are dependent on each other, and they work in coordination with both the departments. The Sports Minister added that the government is striving to strengthen the health infrastructure in the State and it is being done through the implementation of various schemes and programmes launched by the department across the State.