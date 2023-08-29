Varalaxmi Sarathkumar rubbishes claims of NIA summoning her

CHENNAI: Breaking the silence on reports circulating on social media that she was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar rejected the rumours.



The actor issued the statement after the recent arrest of Lingam alias Adi Lingam, who, according to the NIA, was the key conspirator in the alleged attempt to revive the banned outfit LTTE.

In her statement, Varalaxmi admitted to have known Lingam, who was her "freelance manager" for three years. However, she claimed, they had no association or communication since then.

Even as she denied being summoned by the central agency, Varalaxmi said she would assist the government in "anyway possible" in this matter.