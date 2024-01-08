Vandalur zoo to remain opened on January 16

CHENNAI: The management of Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur will remain open on January 16 (Tuesday) due to pongal holidays.

In a release, the zoo management has requested the visitors to avoid bringing the banned items such as plastic-packed food items, plastic bottles, sugar cane, tobacco products, alcohol items, firing items, knives, and other armed materials.

"Arignar Anna Zoological Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations for visitors to celebrate the Pongal festival with family and friends, especially on Kaanum Pongal. The park welcomes all visitors for the joy of being close to nature and wildlife. The zoo management is in the process of making various arrangements with various line departments to provide the best facilities for visitors, enhancing the overall zoo experience, " the release said.

Usually, Vandalur zoo will be closed on Tuesdays for maintenance every week.