ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Jun 2024 8:00 AM GMT
Vandalur zoo to remain open on June 4 as summer vacation for schools, colleges continue
Vandalur Zoo

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur will remain open on Tuesday on the occasion of summer vacation holidays for schools and colleges.

A release from the zoo management said that the move is to allow visitors on the holiday.

The zoo would be closed usually on Tuesdays to carry out maintenance works.

Also Read:School reopening in Tamil Nadu postponed to June 10

It may be noted that the zoo remained open for visitors on all days including Tuesdays during the summer last year.

