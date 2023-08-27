Vandalur Zoo to be opened on Onam festival

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur will remain open on Tuesday as the day falls on Onam Festival holiday.

A release from the zoo management said that the move is to allow visitors on the public holiday. The zoo would be closed usually on Tuesdays to carry out maintenance works.

It may be noted that the zoo remained open for visitors on all days including Tuesdays in May and on Independence Day on August 15.