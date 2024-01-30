Vandalur zoo gets vultures, langurs

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur welcomed four species, including 10 Hanuman langurs, five mottled wood owls, a pair of Himalayan griffon vulture and a pair of Egyptian vultures, from Kanpur Zoological Park, on Sunday.

“Staff from the Kanpur Zoo, including the forest range officers and a veterinary assistant and veterinary assistant surgeon from AAZP, accompanied the animals’ journey from Kanpur to Chennai. Their health on arrival was checked by the veterinary assistant surgeon at AAZP,” said a press release from the zoo.

At the present, the animals have been kept in temporary cells in isolation for quarantine. Upon completion of the prescribed period, they will be shifted to the display area in the zoo.

In exchange, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park has provided a pair of reticulated pythons, two pairs of mouse deers, three ostriches, a pair of green iguanas and a male grey wolf to Kanpur zoo on Monday.