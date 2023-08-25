Vanagaram fish market: NGT orders to maintain buffer zone

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed an owner of a fish market in Vanagaram to maintain the buffer zone between the market and Cooum River and banned any structure by encroaching the same.

While hearing a case filed by MR Thiyagarajan, president of Meenava Thanthai KR Selvaraj Kumar Meenavar Nala Sangam, the Tribunal directed the owner to develop green belt by planting trees and maintaining them regularly.

The petitioner alleged that the owner of the fish market, which has 81 retail shops, encroached on the water spread area of the Cooum River to construct the large scale fish market. He also alleged that the owner had constructed concrete walls on the buffer zone which would result in degradation of the ecology of the river.

Meanwhile, a report filed by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) revealed that the fish market was functioning without the consent of the board and the sewage treatment plant was not in operation. Untreated trade effluent from the market was discharged into the river. The TNPCB also imposed an environmental compensation of Rs. 15.56 lakh.

On the other hand, the owner stated that the compound wall was removed but only a temporary sheet has been erected to protect their construction which also they were ready to remove and gave an undertaking.

The owner also removed a temporary shed on the buffer zone and agreed to develop a green belt by planting trees. Following this, the Tribunal directed the owner to maintain the buffer zone and not to put up any structure apart from maintaining the green belt.