Van loaded with eggs turned turtle near Tambaram, 3000 eggs wasted

CHENNAI: A van loaded with eggs turned turtle on the road near Tambaram on Monday.

More than 3000 eggs got wasted in the accident.

A van loaded with fresh eggs from a factory was heading on the Velachery-Tambaram Road on Monday morning.

When nearing East Tambaram the driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle on the road.

Police said the driver escaped without injuries but thousands of eggs got wasted in the accident.

A few local villagers who rushed to the spot collected the eggs that could be used in their vessels and went home.

On information, the police visited the spot, cleared the area and dumped sand on the egg yolks.

Following the incident traffic was affected in the Velachery-Tambaram road for about an hour.