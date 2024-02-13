Valentine's Day: Rose prices become dearer in Chennai

CHENNAI: It's Valentine's Day and the prices of flowers have increased by 50 percent in a single day at both wholesale and retail shops in Chennai. A bunch of 20 roses are sold at Rs 300 at Koyambedu wholesale market. On the other hand, traders lamented that customers prefer online shopping that is expensive compared to the previous, however, the flower rates are cheaper than online platforms.

"On Monday, the bunch roses were sold for Rs 200 and in a single day surged by Rs 100 ahead of Valentine's Day and sold at Rs 300. Even the supply increased to the market, each flower shop has received an additional ten boxes than usual. The price is expected to surge further on Wednesday due to muhurtham and Valentine's day, " said K Dhanasekar, a wholesale trader at the flower market, Koyambedu wholesale market.

In addition, the demand for roses among the retailers has increased this year as people purchase through online platforms. Even though the retailers stores in the city sell flowers at Rs 400 to Rs 500 platforms, the customers still prefer online platforms to purchase roses for Valentine's day though it is pricey. "Such situations affect our business and we are forced to sell flowers at a wholesale rate to ensure it doesn't get wasted. We sell bunch roses at Rs 300 - 350 and single rose for Rs 20 - 25," said I Venkataraman, who runs a flower shop at Parrys corner.

"Several online platforms sell red roses at Rs 700 - 800 per bunch. Single flowers are sold at Rs 100 for the past one week. However, people don't find it expensive when it comes to online, " he added.