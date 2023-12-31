Vaishnavite scholar SV Raja passes away

CHENNAI: SV Raja, the grand son of Sri SVV, a prominent writer of yesteryears and a noted Vaishnavite scholar, passed away. He started his professional career as a lecturer in Economics in Vivekananda College, Chennai.

Due to illness, Raja was forced to resign his job. An expert in religious affairs and Sanatana Dharma, Raja then took up the work of training boys and girls in traditional hymns composed by sages and saints.

Raja continued with this service for several decades under the organisation Suprabata Saba serving from West Mambalam, and trained hundreds of youngsters guiding them into various religious activities. The octogenarian also possessed extensive knowledge in music.