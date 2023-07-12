V Kamakoti of IIT-Madras receives Sir JC Bose lifetime achievement award

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) Director V Kamakoti on Wednesday was honoured with Sir JC Bose lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the field of Cyber Security and to India's first indigenous computer 'Shakti'.

Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, NS Santhosh Kumar handed over the Sir JC Bose lifetime achievement award to the Director of IIT-Madras V Kamakoti in an event held in the university campus.

Similarly, S Rajasekaran, Head of department of Orthopaedics, Ganga Medical Centre was facilitated with Sir JC Bose lifetime achievement award for his pioneering contribution to the field of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Spine Surgery with the highest number of research papers published in peer-reviewed journals.

Further, K Ramasubramanian - Cell for Indian Sciences and Technologies, IIT-Bombay for his contribution to the field of Indian Science and Technology based on ancient texts, Nappinnai Seran - Founder-Director, Psyhub and Behaviour clinic, Chennai for her contribution to the field of Clinical Psychology and Cognitive Behaviour Therapy, N Jeyakumar - Head, data Mining and Text Ming lab, Department of Bioinformatics, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore for his contribution to the field of Bioinformatics and Computational Biology, J Jeganaathan - Head, National Security Studies, Central University of Jammu for his contribution to the field of National Security of Jammu and Kashmir, SP Anand - Associate professor, Department of Botany, National College, Trichy for his contribution to the field of Ethnobotany, Judith Vijaya - Dean of Sciences, Loyola college, Chennai for her contribution to the field of Materials Science were facilitated with 19th annual Sir JC Bose memorial award.

The event was organised by TKV Rajan, Founder and Director of Indian Science Monitor.

Earlier, A Ramachandran, Emeritus Professor, Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management of Anna University delivered his speech on the topic of Global Warming and Climate Change-Expected Disasters in Tamil Nadu.