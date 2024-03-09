Utsavam 2024: celebrating and empowering women in art

CHENNAI: The ninth edition of DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum’s annual festival ‘Utsavam’ is set to take place on March 10 at the museum premises. Shreya Nagarajan Singh (SNS) Arts Development Consultancy has curated and produced this festival for the seventh consecutive year. This year’s theme, ‘Artistic Allies - A Festival of Creative Partnerships’, celebrates collaboration and allyship across various genres including dance, theatre, storytelling, visual art, and creative writing. The festival embodies the spirit of a supportive community that values and fosters creative partnerships.

Sai Sruthi from SNS, speaking to DT Next, said, “This year’s Utsavam offers a diverse range of performances and activities highlighting the importance of collaboration. A lec-dem has been organised featuring Bharatanatyam dancer Parshwanath Upadhye and Yakshagana artist Keremane Shridhara Hegde, exploring the creative connections between their art forms. Additionally, there will be a panel discussion titled ‘When she leads’, bringing together leaders from prominent cultural institutions in Chennai to discuss their impact on arts and culture. Moderated by Dr Deborah Thiagarajan from DakshinaChitra, panellists include Dr Katharina Gorgen from Goethe Institut, Dr Patricia Thery-Hart from Alliance Francaise of Madras, Dr Rathi Jafer from InkoCentre, and Janaka Pushpanathan from British Council.”

The festival will also feature a women-centric marketplace, showcasing local businesses owned or run by women and women-identifying entrepreneurs. Sai Sruthi mentions that there will be special experiences within the houses of DakshinaChitra. “Tamil Nadu Street will host a photo exhibition by Kala Collective, while Ilkal House will feature a storytelling session titled ‘Kadha Kekalam Vaa’ by Gurumuthy Rathnam, Sharan Mohan, Deekshita S, and Varshini Rajasekhar. The highlight of Utsavam is a unique collaborative performance titled Manoranga, featuring Bharatanatyam dancer Parshwanath Upadhye and Yakshagana artiste Keremane Shridhara Hegde.”