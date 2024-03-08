Uterus for sale: Couple involved in surrogacy deal arrested

CHENNAI: The couple involved in a failed surrogacy deal for Rs 3 lakh in Chennai has been arrested by the police.

The arrested two were identified as Radhika, 26, wife of Gopi, from Thiruvotriyur and her partner Gunasekaharan, 40, of Bengaluru.

Police action was based on a complaint from the joint director, DMS campus, Teynampet.

According to the police Radhika, mother of two, had presented herself as a surrogacy mother, in front of the medical board officials, for a couple, looking for a woman to bear their child.

Radhika was accompanied by Gunasekharan, who posed as her husband, by creating a fake Aadhaar card.

During the interview, the officials found that Gunasekharan was not her husband and that the two had submitted fake documents.

As per the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021, practicing commercial surrogacy is banned.

Radhika was married to Gopi and the duo got separated four years ago, and for the past two years, she has been living with Gunasekaran.

A few weeks ago, a woman named Sasikala, approached Radhika and told her that if she became a surrogate mother for a couple in the city, she would get Rs 3 lakhs. Radhika accepted the offer and made a fake Aadhar card for Gunasekaran in the name of her husband Gopi.

Radhika and Gunasekaran appeared before the medical board at the DMS on Thursday.

When they were being questioned, the duo started acting suspiciously. Following this, acomplaint was lodged and a case was registered.

The duo was then arrested. Police are also conducting enquiry with Sasikala who acted as the intermediary.