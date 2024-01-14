Using fest rush, airlines jack up fares 4 to 5 times

CHENNAI: Flight fares from Chennai to various destinations within the state have been increased four or five times in view of the Pongal demand by most of the airlines operators.

Normally, flight fare for Tuticorin would be Rs 3,624 but now it has been increased four times to Rs 13,639. For Madurai, on normal days Rs 3,264 would be charged and during the festival season now it has been hiked to to Rs 17,262, approximately over five times. In case of Tiruchy also, the ticket rate has been jacked up by five times - from the normal fare of Rs 2,264 to Rs 11,369. Travellers to Coimbatore will have to four times more as the rate has been revised from Rs 3,315 to Rs 14,689. Even those travelling to Salem will have to shell out Rs 11, 329, which is five times higher than the regular fare of Rs 2,290.

In view five days of holidays continuously for the Pongal festival, public have started to travel to their native places to celebrate the festival with their family, relatives, and friends. Many people, who could not get tickets in trains and buses, have decided to fly to their destinations or nearest city to reach their homes in time. As a result, the demand for flight tickets went up significantly. Cashig in on the situation, the flight operators have jacked up the fares to exorbitant level, said some passengers.

The travellers have demanded that during the festival season, the AAI should consider operating more flights to Southern districts like the Railways and state transport corporations.