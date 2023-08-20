‘Use Alavandar trust land for public cause’

CHENGALPATTU: Film director Gauthaman, who is a member of the Ayiramkaani Alavandar Charitable Endowments Asset rescue group, on Saturday inspected the land belonging to the trust after he paid respects to the philanthropist’s memorial.

While speaking about the acres of land that has been encroached, he said that no one is allowed to own any land close to the ocean for at least nine kilometres distance so the land under the Hindu religious and charitable endowments department belonging to Alavandhar should be turned into educational and medical institutions.

About 1,300 acres of land owned by Alavandar Naicker was written off under the care of the HR&CE department after his death as he did not have any children who could inherit it. While one part of the land is being used to set up a desalination plant, the remaining 400 acres are covered with casuarina trees and have been encroached by miscreants.

“While Alavandhar left the land to a trust to help people, sadly it has been encroached in broad daylight along with the involvement of the government. The government is continuing to ignore the demands to convert the land into something that will benefit the public,” said Gauthaman. He said that while the desalination plant is a noble idea, the government should focus on building educational and medical institutions on the land so the public can benefit from it.