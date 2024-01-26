US citizen with satellite phone detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old US citizen who was carrying a satellite phone with him was detained at the Chennai airport on Thursday. The Singapore Airlines flight to Singapore was scheduled to depart from the Chennai airport at 10.30 am.

In view of the seven-tier security ahead of Republic Day the security officials were checking the passengers thoroughly and at that time they found Andew Ruban of the USA had a satellite phone with him.

The officials seized the satellite phone and detained Andew Ruban and during the inquiry the officials found that Andrew Ruban was a businessman and came to Chennai on a business trip on Wednesday morning.

Andrew Ruban told the officials that he had the phone with him even on Wednesday and at that time the customs and security officials did not stop him. Also explained to the officials that satellite phone can be used in his country and that’s why he was carrying it with him.