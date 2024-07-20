Urban gardener launches initiative to transform Chennai into a sunflower city

CHENNAI: Shefalii Dadabhoy, an urban organic gardener, has dedicated herself to cultivating various flowers and edible plants in her garden for years. Earlier this year, she planted over 1,000 sunflowers, creating a breathtaking field that attracted daily visitors. Inspired by the immense delight and positivity these sunflowers brought to her, her family, and friends, Shefalii launched an initiative called ‘Project Chennai Sunflower City’. This initiative encourages citizens across Chennai to plant sunflowers in their gardens, balconies, schools, and terraces, aiming to transform the city into a vibrant hub adorned with these cheerful blooms. Also, she aims to enhance environmental awareness.

“Just like Amsterdam and Kashmir are known for tulips, and Japan and Shillong for their cherry blossoms, I wanted to make Chennai a sunflower city. Growing sunflowers isn’t difficult at all. To kickstart this movement, I initiated a WhatsApp community and distributed free sunflower seeds to residents, encouraging them to cultivate their sunflower gardens,” says Shefalii enthusiastically.

Her initiative not only celebrates sunflowers’ natural beauty but also underscores gardening’s positive impact on urban environments. “I’ve always believed that sunflowers bring happiness and positive energy. Moreover, this flower absorbs various toxins and chemicals from the soil. It’s a simple yet powerful way to spread joy and strengthen community bonds,” Shefalii smiles.

The artistic and creative possibilities that sunflowers offer are immense. “In the future, we want to engage residents in organised sunflower planting activities. Recently, teenagers from our project team organised hands-on workshops on sunflower planting, care, and creative expression for children. These workshops have been a great success, and we have planned more for adults and children.”

A planting week was organised in early June, and the team is now seeking more individuals and institutions to join. “Chennai’s climate and spirit make it an ideal canvas for the project. The initiative has already garnered interest and support from local gardeners, artists, and environmental enthusiasts,” explains Shefalii, who has planted eight new varieties of sunflowers and eagerly awaits their bloom. For more details on how to participate and stay updated on upcoming events, visit @chennai.sunflowercity on Instagram.