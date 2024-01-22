Upgradation of 15 stations in Chennai division under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

CHENNAI: In the first phase of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, fifteen railway stations in the Chennai Division of Southern Railway have been chosen for upgradation.

In Chennai Beach- Chengalpattu section, Chennai Beach, Chennai Park, St. Thomas Mount, Guindy, Mambalam, Guduvancheri and Chengalpattu Railway stations along with Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Tiruttani, Jolarpettai, Gummidipundi, Sullurupeta, Ambattur stations are set to be upgraded with enhanced facilities for passengers, said a Southern railways press release.

The railway stations from Chennai beach to Chengalpattu section will have facilities such as Improvements to façade of station, provision of new booking office, provision of pedestrian plaza, resurfacing of flooring of platforms, replacement of old roofing sheets, redevelopment of parking area, provision of lifts and escalators for the existing FOB, provision of passenger information display system, improved public announcement system, provision of CCTVs, resurfacing of flooring of platforms, construction of a new station building at Chengalpattu. The facilities will be updated according to the need in each station.

The budget allocated for Guindy railway station is Rs 13.50 crores and for St Thomas railway station is Rs 14.15 crores. Other stations are allocated a budget between Rs 2 crores to Rs 5 crores.

The Amrit Bharat Station scheme is committed to building contemporary, passenger-friendly railway hubs. The goal is to improve the entire travel experience with projects like platform resurfacing and the installation of cutting-edge technologies like CCTV cameras and Passenger Information Displays.

These improvements promise a more effective, safe, and pleasurable ride for all rail users by not only meeting the varied needs of passengers but also improving the infrastructure, the press release added.