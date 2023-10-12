upGrad signs MoU with SRM University, joins forces to empower students with future skills

CHENNAI: upGrad, Asia’s largest integrated learning skilling and workforce Development Company, has entered into a transformative memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai.

This strategic alliance marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between traditional academia and the ever-evolving demands of modern industry.

Designed specifically for SRM students, this partnership aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and UGC guidelines, aims to offer a comprehensive training experience to learners through workshops, certifications, and boot camps, promoting a hybrid learning model that combines online education with on-campus engagement for a dynamic educational atmosphere.

The focus areas encompass cutting-edge fields such as data science, web development, artificial intelligence, and digital marketing, with programs meticulously designed to equip students with advanced skill sets in alignment with contemporary technological trends, ultimately bolstering their employability in the tech industry.

Prof. Jayakumar, Dean School of Engineering and Technology, SRM Vadapalani campus added “SRM looks forward to this partnership with upGrad as an industry education partner to provide emerging tech skill programs to the students and faculty members to expand their employment opportunities in India and around the globe”

Pavan Boggarapu, Vice President - Product at upGrad and an alumni of SRM Institute Chennai, said "I am thrilled about the incredible opportunities that this partnership has unlocked for learners at SRM Institutions. It goes far beyond preparing them for traditional jobs; it's about empowering them to embrace a future filled with limitless possibilities. Through this collaboration, students will gain access to upGrad's state-of-the-art learning resources, online courses, and cutting-edge technologies, further enriching their educational experience. We strongly believe that these programs will encompass both essential soft skills and emerging technical competencies, bridging the gap between academic excellence and industry readiness, fostering a seamless transition for students into the professional world."

This partnership is not only limited to course offerings.

Recently, upGrad also served as the technology partner for SRM's Hackfest 2.0, involving eight participating colleges.

They organized a two-day, hands-on workshop for computer science engineering students, preparing them for the Hackathon competition.

The strategic collaboration is set to enhance the institute's course offerings, providing learners with increased global job prospects at accessible rates propelling Indian students to become the hallmark standard of talent. Thus, offering ample global opportunities to the Indian talent.