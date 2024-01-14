UP man, part of circus troupe beaten to death by auto drivers near Poonamallee

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, working as an auto driver with a circus troupe was allegedly beaten to death by two autorickshaw drivers near Poonamallee.



The deceased was identified as Mohammad Azad. While Azad suffered injuries in the incident which happened on January 9, he succumbed to the injuries on Saturday after which Avadi city police altered the case to murder and launched a search for the attackers.

Police investigations revealed that Azad along with two other workers, part of the circus troupe were pasting advertisement posters for the circus in Poonamallee area when the incident happened.

Around 10 pm on January 9, the workers were pasting posters on a wall near Vethalai Thottam junction at Senneerkuppam when two men came in an auto and picked up an argument with the circus troupe workers.

The auto drivers had allegedly asked the troupe workers to give posters to paste on the backside of their autos and demanded money for it too. When the workers denied saying that they did not have posters to spare, the auto drivers verbally abused the troupe workers.

When Azad tried to intervene, the auto drivers assaulted him and pushed him down and fled the scene. Azad's co-workers admitted him to a hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries four days later.

Poonamallee police registered a case of murder and have launched a search for the autodrivers who assaulted Azad.