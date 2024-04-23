Unused Live bullet found in baggage of US citizen in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A bullet was found in the baggage of a US Citizen who came to board a flight to Ahmedabad on Monday at Chennai airport on Monday night.

The Indigo Airlines flight to Ahmedabad was scheduled to depart from Chennai on Monday night.

When the security officials were checking the baggage of the passengers an alarm was raised when they scanned the hand baggage of Andrew Yarshan (40) of the USA.

Soon the officers opened the baggage of Andrew and they found there was an unused .223 mm bullet inside it.

The officers immediately seized the bullet, cancelled Andrew's trip and was taken for inquiry.

During the inquiry, Andrew said that he was a businessman from the USA and visited India for his business purposes.

He said that he owns a gun license in the USA but was not aware that a bullet was inside the hand baggage.

He also mentioned that he had the same baggage during his journey from the USA to Chennai but that time he was not stopped by the officers.

However, the officers handed over Andrew to the airport police station and the police after verifying the documents seized the bullet and let Andrew go after getting a written statement from him.