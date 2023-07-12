Unreserved special trains to run between Tambaram and Dhanbad: check details

CHENNAI: A pair of unreserved trains would be run between Tambaram and Dhanbad to clear extra rush of passengers. Train no 06077 Tambaram – Dhanbad Unreserved Special will leave Tambaram at 22.00 hrs on 14th July (Friday) and reach Dhanbad at 05.30 hrs on Monday. Train no 06078 Dhanbad – Tambaram Unreserved Special will leave Dhanbad at 15.35 hrs on 18th July (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 22.00 hrs on Thursday (01 Service). The train comprising 20 General Second class coaches and leaving Tambaram at 22.00hrs will leave Chennai Egmore at 22.35hrs for Dhanbad via Gudur, Guntur, Nizamabad, Itarsi, Jabalpur and Gaya, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Train restored:

Train no 16780 Rameswaram – Tirupati tri-weekly Express leaving Rameswaram at 16:20 hrs is now restored and it will terminate and originate from Tirupati. Earlier notification of cancellation on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 13th July to 10th August is now retracted. Train no 16779 Tirupati – Rameswaram tri –weekly Express leaving Tirupati at 11:55 hrs is now restored and it will terminate and originate from Tirupati. Earlier notification of cancellation on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 14th July to 7th August is now retracted, another statement from SR said.

Experimental stoppage

Train no 12611/12612 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Garibrath Weekly express would be provided experimental stoppage at Warangal. The train leaving Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 11.30hrs would stop at Warangal with effect from 15th July and the train leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin would be provided stoppage from 18th July.