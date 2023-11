Unreserved special train from Ernakulam to Dhanbad via city

CHENNAI: A one-way unreserved special will be operated from Ernakulam to Dhanbad via Chennai to clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali and Chhath Festival.

Train 06077 Ernakulam-Dhanbad one-way unreserved special will leave at 11.55 pm on November 10 (Friday) and reach at 11 pm the third day (1 Service). The train leaving Ernakulam at 11.55 pm Friday (November 10) would reach Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Salem at 4.30 am, 5.28 am, 6.25 am and 7.22 am respectively the next day.

It will reach Perambur at 12.40 pm the same day via Jolarpettai and Katpadi junctions.