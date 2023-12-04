Unprecedented rains in Chennai, stay safe: Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has appealed to the people to stay safe amid the heavy rainfall and strong winds in Chennai.

Due to Cyclone Michaung, there has been severe waterlogging and flooding in various places which disrupts the normal life and triggers a alarming situation.

In this regard, Ravi has said in a statement that Eastern coastal districts have been badly affected by Cyclone Michaung.

The central government and the state government are monitoring the situation at the highest level possible in providing essential services and ensuring the safety of people.

People should follow the instructions accordingly and stay safe at home till the situation improves.