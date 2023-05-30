Unlock these hair transformations for the sunny days ahead

CHENNAI: 1 Dare to be bold with vibrant colours, and effortlessly cool cuts that exude urban street style, while maintaining a feminine touch. Let your confidence shine through, with dynamic and stylish looks.

2 One of the must-try styles is the modern and hyper-feminine pixie cut, a geometric masterpiece, featuring a chic fringe and longer side tufts. Complemented by balayage highlights, this style adds a touch of brightness to the tips, creating a stunning effect.

3 Free bob cut is another style that you can try. It is designed to enhance softness and volume, while accentuating your facial features. With light blonde streaks on a natural base, this style creates waves of light in your locks, adding a mesmerising touch.

4 Discover incredible colour techniques for the summer season. Opt for the reverse contouring effect, where dark roots beautifully contrast with polar blond lengths, while an ombré effect at the nape adds a touch of magic to your overall look.

5 Show your hair some extra love during the summer months. Treat yourself to deep conditioning treatments for an additional moisture boost. Trim your hair to bid goodbye to split ends, and make it more manageable in the heat.

6 Did you know that your hair tends to grow faster during the summer? The majority of strands are in the anagen phase, the growth phase. So, don’t worry about the length — embrace the natural growth and enjoy the journey.