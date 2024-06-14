University of Madras to host national-level gathering to discuss and study Chennai's hot waves

CHENNAI: To get a solution on confronting the Tamil Nadu capital's summer scenario, University of Madras along with the experts will be conducting a national-level gathering to discuss and study on the theme -- "Cooling Chennai : developing resilient urban strategies against heat waves" on June 19, 2024.

The three-day event is organised by the department of geography, University of Madras and Takshashila Institution, Banglore.

Event director and professor Dr Sakthivel said this event initiative will leverage discussion on utilising cutting-edge geospatial technologies to tailor solutions to Chennai's unique micro-climates, ensuring that meeting strategies are both effective and sustainable.

Stating that the Chennai has the potential to lead the nation by being the first to implement such an extensive and multifaceted environment plan, he said this workshop is not just about theoretical planning but also about laying groundwork for tangible, actionable policies that will safeguard the city against the increasing impacts of heat on a local and global scale.

Pointing out that the main theme will be "cooling Chennai: developing resilient urban strategies against heat waves and urban heat islands", he said the sub-theme would be understanding urban head and its impacts, strategies and technologies for mitigation and collaborative planning and policy development.