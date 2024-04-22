University of Madras to continue free education scheme for 2024-2025

CHENNAI: University of Madras has decided to continue its free education scheme in 2024-2025 for poor students after good response over the years.

In a notification, university's registrar S Elumalai said the institution has introduced "Madras University Free Education Scheme" recently in order to help the poor students to pursue Under Graduate (UG) degree courses in the university and the affiliated colleges across Tamil Nadu.

He said the applications will be available to the students, who had passed plus-two examination during the academic year 2023-2024, for pursuing UG degree course in Arts and Science for the coming academic year in the aided and self-financing colleges affiliated to the university of Madras.

Accordingly, preference would be given to economically backward students, orphans, children of widows and also in the first graduates of the family and transperson.

The annual income of the family seeking admissions under free education scheme should not exceed Rs 3 lakh per annum.

The details and documents to be uploaded for the free education scheme are available in the university portal www.unom.ac.in.

The notification further said that the last date for uploading an application with all necessary documents on the Madras University website is 15 days from the publication of Class XII results.