Univ of Madras to host national seminar on modernisation approaches to international law from Feb 29

CHENNAI: University of Madras will be hosting a national seminar on modernisation approaches to international law from February 29, 2024. The three-day seminar intends to stimulate critical thinking on the future prospects of international law.



A notification from the university said the seminar backdrop is the modernization of international law. The overall objective of the seminar is to provide the attendees a platform to present papers on the 'Modernization Approaches to International Law' within the framework on various topics including "International Human Rights Law And Humanitarian Law, Law Of Sea, International Environment Law and International Investment Law".

Dr. G. Rajasekar Head of the Department, Department of Legal Studies University of Madras said "this will lead to a deeper understanding of contemporary International Law, by examining the major problems".

He said papers were already invited from academicians, legal practitioners, research scholars, and students on the issues related to the conference. Accordingly, original and unpublished papers will be considered for presentation in the seminar. "The papers will be evaluated by the experts and selected papers will be eligible for publication", he added.

With regard to the environment law topic, he said the seminar would discuss climate change, biodiversity, achieving affordable and sustainable energy, including scaling up the green hydrogen economy; reducing waste and its environmental impact and protecting human health and the environment.