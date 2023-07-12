Union Min Vaishnaw presides over SRM IST convocation

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology organised its 19th convocation recently and the chief guest was Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Minister also handed over degrees to PhD scholars and medal-winning students. 7,683 women and men, received their degrees including PhD from the faculties of engineering and technology, science and humanities, medicine and health sciences, and management received their degrees on the occasion.

TR Paarivendhar, MP, Founder and Chancellor, SRM Group of Institutions and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, said the graduates were lucky to receive their degrees in the 75th year of India’s independence. He said SRM IST with over 1 lakh students at different campuses, was a multi-disciplinary institution and was among India’s largest higher education institutions.

Ravi Pachamoothoo Pro-Chancellor (Administration), Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor (Academics), were also present. Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, presented the annual report. Others present on the occasion included Dr S Ponnusamy, Registrar, and Lt Col Dr A Ravikumar, Pro Vice Chancellor (Medical).