Union govt should declare flood-hit Southern dists as a national disaster: Nallakannu

CHENNAI: Veteran CPI leader and freedom fighter R Nallakannu on Tuesday urged the union government to declare the floods hit Southern districts as a national disaster and release the central funds for the restoration activities.

Addressing at his party's 99th foundation day and his 99th birthday celebration function at T Nagar, he said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has demanded the centre to release Rs 21,000 crore for carrying out the flood relief works.

"Concerned over the damages caused by the floods and destruction suffered by the people, CPI leaders have decided not to hold the party's foundation day function grandly. They also wanted to celebrate my 99th birthday along with it. I thank them for it We have also decided that this event should not be a felicitation function considering the present circumstance in the state, " he said. He also appreciated the relief works carried out by the state government, his party cadres and others.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that Nallakannu was born on the same day and year 1925 in which the party was founded. Pointing to the difference of opinion with the CPM over the foundation year 1925 or 1926, he said that it was not a big difference. He said that both the foundation day and birthday celebration were not being held grandly due to the floods in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.

Chief Minister Stalin greeted Nallakannu on his 99th birthday. "Nallakannu, who fought to remove the British oppressive regime from our land, should be an inspiration and support to all of us. He should guide us, " he wrote in his greetings. Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi, DMK Lok Sabha MP A Raja, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and CPM politburo member G Ramakrishnan also extended their birthday wishes to the veteran leader in person.