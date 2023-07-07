Unidentified men barged into Sunambedu post office, looted cash and stamps

CHENNAI: Unidentified men barged into a post office in Sunambedu and looted cash, and stamps from the office on Friday.



The Sunambedu sub-post office is located near ECR and Jayapriya from the same village was in charge of the post office. On Thursday evening Jayapriya went home after closing the office. On Friday early morning the villagers noticed the main door of the post office was broken and the items were scattered inside. Soon they informed Jayapriya and when she arrived it was found that the intruders had looted Rs 55,000 which was in the office drawer. The intruders had also looted the stamps and covers from the office. Jayapriya filed a complaint with the Sunambedu police station.

In the same locality, the intruders had also broken a lock of the milk booth but there was no cash inside the booth so they went without taking anything. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the intruders.