Underground sewage project commenced in three zones in Chennai

CHENNAI: After the municipal administration minister KN Nehru laid the foundation for underground drinking water and sewage projects in various parts of the city, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) commenced laying pipeline at Madhavaram, Manali and Shollinganallur zones.

Residents of extended areas of Chennai corporation are expected to get sewage connections almost after 13 years.

The work will be carried out at 21 kilometer length of 250 mm to 400 mm diameter sewer pipes at Semmencheri at Shollinganallur zone (zone 15). A total cost of Rs 78.58 crore has been allocated for the project. At least five sewage pumping stations, two sewage treatment plants will be set up, where 4.85 MLD sewage will be treated in the area every day. Over 50,000 people will be benefited through this project and they won't be witnessing sewage overflow on the roads, stated the official release.

Similarly, the metro water board commenced work in north Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 1,072 crore. The sewage pipeline will be laid in 183 kilometer length for the residents of Vadaperumbakkam, Mathur, Puzhal and Theeyampakkam. The department has also planned to construct pumping stations and treatment plant which would ensure to treat 15.77 MLD. At least 18, 581 will get sewage connections once the underground work is completed in the area.

The pipeline laying works at 99 km in the Madhavaram zone, through this project 13.56 million liters of sewage per day will be carried to the Kodungaiyur Sewage Treatment plant, added the release.