Under the hypnotic spell of laughter

CHENNAI: Hypnotist Ashok Muthusamy, recently made the audience delve into the fascinating world where imagination blended with reality. With his first of a kind Ultimate Comedy Hypnosis Show in Tamil, it made the spectators enter a trance state, where they were able to embrace the relaxation it brought, along with light humour.

“Using my hypnosis technique, the participants were able to understand the true potential of themselves. The show also aimed at giving the spectators a clarity about the power of their minds, which is helpful in increasing their mental wellness,” Ashok states.

Born and raised in Dindigul, the hypnotiser has been enthralling people with his magic since 1999. “In 2007 was when I started to learn hypnosis. I have been personally trained by Anthony Jacquin, the world renowned hypnotherapist, from the United Kingdom,” he narrates.

Over the last few years, the hypnotiser has amalgamated entertainment in hypnotism, along with practicing as a clinical hypnotherapist, and a mental performance coach.

Ashok says, “I took hypnotherapy as my profession because I get the pride of transforming lives. I help people to overcome their fears, phobias, stress, anxiety, depression, and sometimes even addiction.”

Hypnotherapy is the process of entering into the subconscious mind of a person, and reprogramming his mind with the help of his consciousness. “This process is predominantly used in the field of sports, wherein I also work with numerous athletes to improve their mental stamina and mental toughness,” highlights Ashok.

Drawing the contrasting nature of comedy hypnotism to that of hypnotherapy, Ashok states, “In hypnotherapy sessions, the hypnotic suggestions are given to the subconscious mind, aiming for the result of transformation. Whereas in stage hypnotism, the hypnotic suggestions are given to the subconscious mind aiming for the result of entertainment. Comedy hypnotic suggestions are given to create laughter and fun, which can be a good stress buster.”