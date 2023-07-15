Unable to repay loans, couple dies by suicide in Chitlapakkam

CHENNAI: Dejected over not being able to repay loans, a couple died by suicide in their house in Chitlapakkam on Thursday. Police said Ponnudoss (48) owns an automobile shop in Tirumudivakkam, while his wife Jancy Rani (43) was a teacher at a private school in Kundrathur.

The couple has a college-going son and a daughter who is studying in Class 9.

Facing loss, Ponnudoss decided to upgrade his business and availed Rs one crore loan from banks and private finance firms. However, his shop continued to record losses and he was unable to repay loans, leaving the couple dejected. When their children returned home on Thursday, the house was found locked from inside and all the lights were turned off.

As their attempts to reach the parents failed, they tookthe neighbours’ help to break open the door and found Ponnudoss and Jancy Rani dead. The Chitlapakkam police retrieved and sent the bodies to Chromepet GH for autopsy. A couple had died by suicide in their house in Guduvanchery on Thursday morning not able to repay the loans.